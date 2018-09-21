Pence tells Zaev name deal will lead to 'greater security' in region

US Vice President Mike Pence conveyed his support of the Prespa Agreement between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), during a meeting in Washington with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on Thursday.



According to a readout by the White House, Pence congratulated Zaev on the “historic” deal to resolve the long-standing name issue between the two countries and thanked him for his leadership in securing the agreement.



He also expressed his strong support for the deal, which, once implemented, “will lead to greater security and prosperity for the entire region.”



The Vice President and the Prime Minister discussed the next steps in implementation of the agreement, including the upcoming September 30 referendum and “the importance for all citizens to vote at this critical juncture for the country’s future.”