Anastasiades: Investment fund registrations up 18 percent in Cyprus

Speaking at Bloomberg's European headquarters in London, Cyprus President Nikos Anastasiades louted the achievements and advantages of the Cypriot economy in an effort to entice investors to the azur beaches of the island.



Anastasiades noted the record number of arrivals and revenue of the tourist industry as well as the commercialization of the Limassol port as indicators for a growing economy.



Addressing a crowd of economic analysts and investors in Bloombergs' new HQ the President revealed that Cyprus has seen an impressive 18 percent annual increase in investment fund registrations.



''The challenge now is to keep up the momentum and ensure that Cyprus remains on the path of sustainable growth. Hence, the objective is to continue to pursue the sound governance of public finances complemented by a business friendly investment environment'' he said.



The Cyprus economy is currently growing at 4 percent, supported by tourism, financial services, maritime services and real estate construction. [Kathimerini Cyprus]