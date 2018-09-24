Outdoor Fun | Athens | Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays

Preschoolers aged 2-4 years old are invited take part in “Young Vines,” a Greek and English outdoor education program at the Ktima Kokotou vineyard at Stamata in eastern Attica. Here, participants learn about farming and taking care of animals, as well as playing games and completing tasks that help them develop important skills. The program starts on September 24 and will run every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. To learn more, contact Natalia Kokotos by phone at 210.814.5113 or email natalia@youngvines.gr.

Ktima Kokoutou, 1 Semelis,

Stamata, www.ktimakokotou.gr