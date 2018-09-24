WHAT’S ON |

 
Costas Zafeiropoulos | Athens | To November 25

TAGS: Photography, Exhibition

The National Library of Greece invites the public into its new home at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) for an exhibition of photographs by Costas Zafeiropoulos. The show comprises a selection of portraits of denizens of Athens experiencing hardship in the Greek capital. Opening hours are daily 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and admission is free of charge.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea,
tel 216.809.1000

