Djangofest | Athens | September 22 & 23

The Technopolis cultural complex in Athens celebrates gypsy jazz with a two-day festival named after the celebrated Romani-French guitarist and composer Jean “Django” Reinhardt on September 22 and 23. The event is centered around the later afternoon concerts on the festival’s main stage, featuring a selection of local and foreign acts. These start at 7 p.m. on Saturday and 6.20 p.m. on Sunday. There will also be dance lessons for children and adults throughout the two-day festival, as well as music seminars and an exhibition on the art of making musical instruments. Admission is free of charge and doors open at 1 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Technopolis, 100 Pireos & Persefonis,

Gazi, tel 213.010.9300