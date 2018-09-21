Tsipras, Kammenos meet amid tension over FYROM name deal

A day after Greece’s junior coalition partner Independent Greeks (ANEL) took issue with Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias over his remarks that the Macedonia name deal should be ratified by the present Parliament, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Friday met with ANEL chief Panos Kammenos in an apparent bid to ease tension.



According to government sources, Tsipras and Kammenos, who is also Greek defense minister, agreed that the issue should not be allowed to disrupt political unity and stability as the country emerges from eight years of bailout agreements.



According to the same sources, the two agreed to re-address the issue in March.



The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) will hold a referendum on changing the country’s name on September 30.