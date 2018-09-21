Judges approve extradition of Chinese man over fraud charges

The Athens Council of Appeals has decided in favor of the extradition of a Chinese national to his home country to stand trial on financial fraud charges.

The 53-year-old has been in Greece since 2017 and was apprehended in early August on an arrest warrant issued by Interpol.

According to the charges, the suspect committed fraud as a legal representative of a Chinese company from December 2013 to June 2016, falsely promising investors returns of 9.5-13 percent annually.

His lawyers have reportedly expressed concern over his well-being if he is returned to China and fear that he could even face the death penalty.