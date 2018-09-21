Henderson murder trial to resume next week

The first day of the trial of nine suspects over the killing of 22-year-old American tourist Bakari Henderson on the holiday island of Zakynthos last summer was interrupted on Friday, with proceedings set to resume on Thursday.

The trial in the western port city of Patra began in the presence of six of the nine defendants while the other three were represented by their lawyers. The suspects, most of them Serbian nationals, are accused of beating Henderson to death following an altercation at a bar in the resort town of Laganas on the night of July 7, 2017.

According to reports, one of the three witnesses to the incident – friends of Henderson who were with him on the Ionian island where the business graduate was also shooting promotional material for a fashion line – will probably not be testifying in court.