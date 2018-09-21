Transfer of refugees to mainland gets under way

Amid NGOs’ scathing criticism of living conditions at the Moria migrant reception center on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos, some 217 asylum seekers were transferred to the mainland on Friday as efforts to reduce the overcrowding at the shelter got under way.

According to the Migration Policy Ministry, the goal is to transfer 3,000 people from island camps to the mainland over the next two weeks.

Asylum seekers are being transferred to reopened centers near Volvi and Nea Kavala in northern Greece as well as other mainland camps.

The ministry is also planning to house migrants at hotels in the northern town of Grevena.