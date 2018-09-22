Again and again we keep seeing the government adopt measures that push the Greek public education system further away from international standards.

However, despite these ruthless and systematic efforts to bring down the standard of tertiary education in Greece, there are still small pockets of excellence that have managed to survive the onslaught.

This attack against progress in public education is a grave injustice and the people who will end up paying for it are today’s students. Thousands of young men and women will leave university with exaggerated expectations concerning their career prospects, and without the tools and knowledge that are needed in today’s competitive job market.