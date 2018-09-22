Macron urges FYROM citizens to back name change deal in Sept. 30 referendum

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday urged the citizens of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) to support a name change deal with Greece in the September 30 referendum.

“I strongly support it and firmly believe this agreement is good for you, for the region and Europe,” Macron was quoted as saying in a recorded video message.



Speaking about the referendum Friday, French Ambassador to FYROM Christian Thimonier said “the choice is between North Macedonia and North Korea.”