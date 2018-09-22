Migration Ministry slapped with 100,000 euros in fines over camps

The Regional Authority of the Northern Aegean on Saturday slapped Greece's Migration Ministry with fines worth 100,000 euros over the dismal conditions at two island migrant and refugee camps.

Both fines concern the ministry's failure to improve sanitation and sewerage systems at the camps. The first and heftier of the two fines is over the Moria camp on the island of Lesvos, with the ministry called to pay 80,000 euros, while the second, of 20,000 euros, concerns the VIAL camp on the island of Chios.

The ministry has come under repeated fire for conditions at island camps, and especially at Moria, and on Friday started the process of transferring thousands of vulnerable refugees and migrants from unsuitable facilities to better ones on the mainland.