Survey finds low levels of social trust in Greece

A new survey has found low levels of social trust in institutions including Parliament, political parties and the news media in Greece.

The latest World Values Survey (WVS), which has polled citizens in nearly 100 countries since 1981, found that only five institutions are trusted by more than 50 percent of Greeks: universities, the armed forces, the police, the Church and the judiciary. In contrast, trust in Parliament, the media, the government and political parties was under 15 percent.

Greece’s participation in the seventh WVS was organized by the Dianeosis nonprofit think-tank in cooperation with the National Center for Social Research (EKKE). The poll was conducted by Metron Analysis on a sample of 1,200 people between September and October 2017.

Low trust levels do not just affect institutions, however, as more than nine out of 10 respondents said they disagree with the statement that most people can be trusted, 61 percent said they trust their neighbors, and only one in five said they trust people of a different nationality or religion.