Residents of Nafplio take to their bicycles

Children and adults enjoy the unseasonally warm September weather with a day out on their bicycles in Nafplio in the eastern Peloponnese on Saturday, marking World Car Free Day. Events were held in different parts of Greece to celebrate the event, which is aimed at encouraging motorists to explore other means of transport that have a smaller impact on the environment and are more health-friendly as well. The Nafplio bicycle tour was organized by the local municipal authority and school associations. [ANA-MPA]