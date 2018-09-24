Crew on Turkey’s Fatih drill ship said to be on verge of quitting

Turkey’s Fatih drilling vessel is reportedly in danger of being left without a scientific team and the necessary technology needed to commence operations in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Kathimerini understands that the six-member scientific crew on board is on the verge of quitting for reasons that have yet to be divulged.

Under these conditions it seems highly unlikely that the Fatih will be able to begin drilling next month as Ankara had planned.

Meanwhile, energy giants ExxonMobil and Total are expected to proceed with drilling operations within Cyprus’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the next two months.

Company representatives have said that drilling will continue according to the planned schedule – as there is a strong military presence in the Eastern Mediterranean region of US and French forces.