Firefighters contain large blaze at university campus in Irakleio

A large firefighting effort on Sunday contained a blaze that had broken out on a campus of the University of Crete near the port of Irakleio at around 8 a.m.

Twenty-eight firefighters manning 25 engines had been dispatched to the scene while authorities asked units of the National First Aid Center (EKAB) to stand by as thick black smoke engulfed the area and the blaze approached the Venizeleio hospital.

The police blocked off road access to the university and evacuated the students who happened to be at the campus though the fire was not close to student accommodation.

According to the Athens-Macedonia news agency, the building where the fire broke out was not in use.

The cause of the blaze remained unclear.