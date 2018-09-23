MONDAY

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras begins a five-day visit to New York. He will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias. To Friday.

The Center for European Constitutional Law (CECL) organizes a seminar on the “Extrajudicial Mechanism for Corporate Debt Settlement: Foundation and practical application.” At 4.30-9 p.m. at 43 Academias, Athens. (Info: 210.362.3089, www.cecl.gr)

“The Branded Content Show” opens at the Domotel Kastri hotel, Eleftheriou Venizelou & Romylias, Nea Erythrea, Athens. To Tuesday. (Info: brandedcontentshow.gr)

The conference on Complex Systems 2018 opens at the Makedonia Palace hotel in downtown Thessaloniki and runs through Friday. (Info: ccs2018.web.auth.gr)

Listed companies Unibios, Edrasi C. Psallidas and Varangis hold their annual general meetings.

TUESDAY

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will have a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in New York.

The 4th Food Safety Conference is held at the Domotel Kastri hotel, Eleftheriou Venizelou & Romylias, Nea Erythrea, Athens. (Info: 210.661.7777, mvasilikoudi@boussias.com)

The 5th National Conference on Town Planning, Zoning and Regional Development opens at the University of Thessaly in Volos. To Friday. (Info: 2410.235.435)

Capital Link holds its 11th Annual Shipping & Marine Services Forum in London.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish its second-quarter statistics on employment, working hours and salaries, and its August data on hew house construction material prices.

Public Power Corporation, Terna Energy and Iaso will issue their first-half financial results.

Athens-listed Neorion and Iktinos hold general meetings of shareholders.

WEDNESDAY

The 4th ShipIT Conference is held at the Benaki Museum, 138 Pireos, Athens. (Info: shipit.boussiasconferences.gr)

The British-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce holds its Back-to-Business Dinner 2018 at the British Ambassador’s Residence, with Coca-Cola HBC Chairman Emeritus George A. David as the guest of honor. (Info: 210.721.0361)

Listed Space Hellas will publish its second-quarter financial figures.

THURSDAY

Organizations of Cypriots in Greece hold an event on the anniversary of the independence of Cyprus. Keynote speaker will be former Democratic Rally leader Yiannakis Matsis. At 7.30 p.m., at the Michael Cacoyannis Foundation, 206 Pireos, Tavros, Athens. (Info: 210.341.8579)

The Ramada Plaza Thraki hotel in Alexandroupoli hosts an international food tourism workshop titled: “Food Tourism: A Piece of Cake?” (Info: www.toptourism.info)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release its first-quarter details on cargo transport by road and its July data on road accidents.

Folli Follie Group is scheduled to publish its first-half financial results.

Olympic Technical will hold an extraordinary general meeting.

FRIDAY

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will address the UN General Assembly.

The Uzakrota Tourism Summit, titled “Aegean Talks 2018,” takes place at The Cube Athens, 8 Klisovis. (Info: www.uzakrota.com/aegeantalks18)

The 2nd Annual Capital Link Invest in Cyprus Forum is held in New York.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish its second-quarter service-sector producer prices, its July retail commerce turnover data and the August reading of its industrial producer prices.

ELTRAK and Aloumyl Mylonas will release their first-half financial figures.

Listed Altec will hold a general meeting of shareholders.

SATURDAY

The 43rd Athens Home expo opens at the Helexpo Maroussi exhibition center, 39 Kifissias, Maroussi. To October 7. (Info: 210.262.1444, www.athenshomeexpo.gr)