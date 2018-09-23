FYROM police detain 120 migrants crossing from Greece

Police in the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia say they have detained 120 migrants, in two separate cases, who illegally entered the country from Greece, as the number of illegal crossings has significantly risen in recent months.

Police said on Sunday that a border police patrol discovered 37 migrants in southern FYROM, near the frontier with Greece. They were detained, but police gave no more details about their nationality.

In a second case, 83 migrants, 11 of them minors, and most of them Pakistanis (76), were discovered packed in a truck coming from Greece. The truck driver was detained and the migrants transferred to the reception center in the southern town of Gevgelija.

FYROM police say they have turned back about 6,600 migrants attempting to cross the border in the first half of 2018.



[AP]