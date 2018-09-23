Two goals by Aleksandar Prijovic gave PAOK sweet revenge over champion AEK on Sunday to take the Thessaloniki club to joint top of the Super League table, at least until Olympiakos plays on Monday.

The clash between the teams who shared last season’s silverware was the first time they face each other at Toumba after the eventful league game that was abandoned last season with the entry of PAOK owner Ivan Savvidis bearing a handgun. PAOK still feel they were robbed of that league title due to getting penalized for that game.

This time there was no such trouble, and PAOK was much more efficient than its opponent to take the chances it created and win 2-0, while AEK was unfortunate to hit the woodwork twice.

Prijovic’s goals came from great team efforts that exposed the same frailties in the AEK defense that had allowed Ajax to score three goals past the Greek champion last Wednesday for the Champions League.

PAOK is on 10 points, along with Atromitos that saw off Larissa 2-0 at home on Saturday.

Aris lost its perfect record to drop to fifth, going down 1-0 at PAS Giannina on Saturday due to an own goal.

Panathinaikos has risen to sixth with its fourth win in as many games – it started the season on minus six. On Sunday 20,000 fans of the Greens saw their team dispatch Levadiakos 3-0 at the Olympic Stadium, goals coming from Argyris Kabetsis, Ilias Hatzitheodoridis and Matias Johansson.

In other games Xanthi defeated OFI 3-0 at home and Asteras Tripolis downed visiting Apollon Smyrnis 2-0.

On Monday Panionios greets Olympiakos and Panetolikos entertains Lamia. If Olympiakos wins it will go two points clear at the top.