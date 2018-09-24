Five suspects arrested over attack on SYRIZA MP

Police in the southern Peloponnese on Monday arrested five suspects who had been remanded the previous day in connection with an attack on SYRIZA lawmaker Petros Constantineas.

Ranging in age from 26 to 37 years old, the five suspects were arrested on charges of physically and verbally assaulting the leftist MP near the soccer stadium of the southern Peloponnese town of Kalamata on Sunday evening.

The assault was reportedly carried out near a sports bar after Constantineas was set upon by a group of around 30 people. Some local media suggested they are far-right supporters who took issue with the leftist MP.

Constantineas sustained minor cuts and bruises in the assault and was kept overnight at the local general hospital for observation.