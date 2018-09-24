Man arrested for attack on tax inspectors

A 36-year-old man faced charges of assault on Monday after allegedly attacking two tax officials who came into his place of work in Aigio in the northern Peloponnese on Sunday evening to inspect the books.

The 36-year-old and his employer at the cafe attacked the inspectors as soon as they stated their intention to check the business's books for tax evasion.

The owner reportedly threatened them and then ran off after the employee hit one of the tax workers several times in the face.

Police are still looking for the owner.