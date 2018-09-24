Strong winds, lower temperatures to sweep across Greece

Unseasonably warm weather is to give way to strong winds and lower temperature as of Monday night, meteorologists said, with gales sweeping in from the north and spreading down to central Greece and Athens before heading south and east.

The winds are expected to be at their strongest in the northern Aegean, reaching speeds of 9 and even 10 on the Beaufort scale on Tuesday, which may affect ferryboat services.

Temperatures are also expected to drop sharply starting on Monday night, edging down by as much as 8 to 10 degrees Celsius in most parts of the country by Wednesday.



Monday's daytime high of 30 Celsius in Athens and Thessaloniki will drop to between 22 and 24 degrees on Wednesday, though the shift will be felt more strongly at night due to a steeper downwards fluctuation.

Thursday is seen as bringing showers and storms to many parts of Greece, with the autumnal weather spreading from the west to the east through Friday.