Moria refugee camp a 'disgrace,' opposition leader says

The situation at the Moria refugee and migrant processing center on the Aegean island of Lesvos is a “disgrace for our country,” New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Monday, adding that the responsibility for conditions at the squalid, overcrowded facility rest solely with the “government and its partners.”

“Greece has received 1.6 billion euros in funding and the government has created the worst refugee and migrant camp in the world,” the head of the country's main opposition said in a statement, pointing to criticism of the facility in the international media.



Mitsotakis also accused the government of “intimidating and persecuting anyone who is critical of their actions,” instead of apologizing.

The statement from the conservative party came after three journalists were briefly detained on Saturday following a defamation suit filed by Panos Kammenos, Greece’s defense minister and leader of the government's coalition partner, over an article alleging the mishandling of EU funds destined for migrant reception centers.