Tango Opera | Athens | September 25

The tango operetta “Maria de Buenos Aires,” with choreography by Alejandro Aquino & Natalia Hills, music by Astor Piazzolla and libretto by Horacio Ferrer, is coming to the open-air Herod Atticus Theater on Tuesday, September 25. The production features the late composer's muse and life partner Αmelita Baltar on lead vocals, along with 14 dancers, 10 actors and a nine-member orchestra. Ticket prices start at 25 euros from www.viva.gr.



Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou, Acropolis, tel 210.324.1807