Michel Legrand | Athens | September 28

Oscar-winning French composer and pianist Michel Legrand will be on stage at the Herod Atticus Theater for an evening of career highlights, accompanied by Greek singer Giorgos Perris and the ERT Symphony Orchestra, regaling the public with songs and music from film scores written for classic movies including “The Thomas Crown Affair,” “Yentl” and “The Umbrellas of Cherbourg.” Tickets, which can be purchased at www.ticketservices.gr and Public stores, start from 25 euros. The concert starts at 9 p.m.



Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou, Acropolis, tel 210.324.1807