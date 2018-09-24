Second suspect detained over LGBTQ activist's death

Greek police detained on Monday a second suspect in connection to the death of an LGBTQ activist who was beaten last Friday in central Athens after he allegedly tried to rob a jewelry store.

Initial reports say the 55-year-old man is a store owner in the area where the incident took place last week.

Police have also detained the owner of the store where the beating took place. He has been charged with manslaughter.

A forensic report on Monday was inconclusive on the exact cause of death of Zak Kostopoulos, which found that bruises and injuries on his body were not fatal. A toxicology and histology exam is expected to shed light on the case.



According to police on Saturday, Kostopoulos died on the way to hospital.