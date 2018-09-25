Experts look into damage caused by university blaze

Experts were Monday assessing the impact of a fire late Sunday that destroyed dorms and other facilities belonging to the University of Crete in Iraklio, as scientists monitored asbestos levels. Concern was raised over an unspecified quantity of the chemical ethanol in a lab hit by the fire. Meanwhile, student groups launched an appeal for emergency assistance after about 30 students were left without accommodation and saw their personal belongings go up in smoke. No one was injured in the fire. Education Minister Costas Gavroglou inspected the site Monday. [ANA-MPA]