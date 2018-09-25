The devastating wildfire in the resort town of Mati in eastern Attica this summer has been a cause of much pain and anger across the country.

So it goes without saying that it is incumbent on the relevant authorities to provide answers as to why the fire wrought so much destruction and why the death toll was so high.

The delays, the effort to muddy the waters of the investigation and the suspicions of an attempted cover-up have naturally drawn the ire of exasperated citizens.



There can be no scope for compromise in this investigation.