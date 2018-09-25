High taxes, a huge administrative burden due to the ubiquitous red tape, and a local justice system that is not seen as particularly independent continue to weigh on Greece’s position in the Economic Freedom of the World chart.

According to the latest issue of Economic Freedom data, concerning 2016 and published by the Fraser Institute in Canada, Greece ranks 108th among 162 countries surveyed, sharing the same position as China and Swaziland.

This is three positions higher than in the previous Economic Freedom survey, concerning 2015 data.

Greece has only made marginal progress in one year, as its score on a 1-10 scale came to 6.46 points, against 6.45 points previously.