Olympiakos left it late but managed to preserve its perfect record in this year’s Super League, beating Panionios 1-0 in injury time to rise alone on top on Monday night.

New signing Ahmed Hasan scored two minutes into the time added on to spare the Reds’ blushes after a rather mediocre performance at Nea Smyrni. The Egyptian striker rose undisturbed to head home a cross from the right for the game’s only goal that counted.

Earlier in the second half Panionios had scored a goal that was wrongly disallowed as offside.

Olympiakos is now on 12 points from four games, two more than PAOK and Atromitos. On Sunday it hosts PAOK in Piraeus.

Also on Monday Lamia grabbed its first point of the season scoring an injury-time equalizer to snatch a 2-2 draw at Panetolikos.

Sotiris Antoniou has become the latest managerial casualty as he lost his job on the Larissa bench following the 2-0 defeat at Atromitos on Saturday. On Monday his replacement was announced, Italian Gianluca Festa.