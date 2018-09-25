Police detain 10 suspects in beating of ruling party MP

Greek police have detained a total of 10 suspects in connection to an attack against a ruling party MP in the city of Kalamata, in southern Peloponnese, last Sunday.



Eight suspects were detained and led before the prosecutor on Monday night while another two were arrested on Tuesday.

SYRIZA lawmaker Petros Konstantineas was kicked and punched by about 15-20 suspected far-right supporters of the local football club shortly after leaving the stadium where Kalamata’s team was playing.



According to a police source, the MP was identified by two people as he left the stadium and shouted “traitor” at him, accusing him of “selling Macedonia.” Another 15 people approached and started beating him.

They have all been charged with grievous bodily harm and insult.