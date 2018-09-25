3rd EU-Arab World Summit to open in Athens in October 29-30

Politics, economy, energy, migration, inter-regional cooperation, and culture will be some of the main issues discussed at the “3rd EU-Arab World Summit: Shared Horizons,” that will convene on October 29-30 in Athens.

The meeting aims at developing proposals on how to respond to the challenges facing both EU and the Arab world and exploring the opportunities that emerge.



Heads of states, senior EU officials, ministers, scholars, influential business leaders, and other representatives from more than 30 countries will be participating at the summit, held at the Athens Concert Hall.



With cross-cutting issues as part of the agenda, the summit has become an institution, bringing together a broad spectrum of policy makers and pioneers from across the globe. This year, a larger number of European and Arab high-ranking guests, as well as businessmen are joining the event.



The “3rd EU-Arab World Summit: Shared Horizons” will be held under the auspices of Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos and is supported by the European Parliament, in cooperation with the Arab League, the Union of Arab Chambers and the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry.



It is also supported by the European Commission, the Arab-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce and Development, and the Swiss Arab Network. This year, the EU-GCC Clean Energy Technology Network is a programming partner.



Prominent speakers and the detailed agenda will be announced over the coming weeks.



The summit is organised by Al-Iktissad Wal-Aamal Group and Symeon G. Tsomokos SA in association with Delphi Economic Forum and features Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC) as a strategic sponsor.



The New York Times /Kathimerini English Edition are media partners.