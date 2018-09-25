Cyprus on high alert over two missing boys

Police in Larnaca, Cyprus, went on high alert Tuesday morning following reports that two school boys went missing at Kamares state primary school.



According to Greece’s state news agency ANA-MPA, the boys’ parents are from Greece and they are friends.



The two children both aged 11 reportedly went to school as usual in the morning but later their whereabouts were unknown. Reports also said an unknown male appears to have asked the boys to help him place some items inside his car, with five children running to the man’s aid initially.



He reportedly also told the children that he was a teacher.



When the school bell rang, it became clear that two children were missing, identified as two good friends, 11-year-olds Themistoklis Donglis and Filippos Stamatakis.



Media reports said the unknown male, aged between 50 and 60, could have something to do with their disappearance. He was seen inside a grey saloon car with one of his arms immobilized in a splint. His height was described between 1.70 and 1.75m.



According to Kathimerini Cyprus, the parents of the two children are currently at the school, where police officers are present while helicopters are taking part in a search and rescue mission.



Education Minister Costas Hambiaouris was also said to be on his way to the school.



Police are asking member of the public to contact CID Larnaca at 24.804.024 or 24.804.016 or dial the citizen hotline at 1460 if they have any information regarding the incident.



Road blocks in the area and police officers near checkpoints are also taking part in the mission to find the suspect and the two boys. Sea ports and airports are also under strcit orders regarding the incident, while officers in other distrcits throughout Cyprus have also been put on high alert. [Kathimerini Cyprus, ANA-MPA]