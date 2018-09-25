The deposition of a jewellery store owner who has been charged with manslaughter over the death of a 33-year-old LGBTQ activist last week was postponed until Wednesday, as the forensic report on the cause of death has not been completed.

The 73-year-old man will appear before the investigative magistrate at 10 a.m. (local time) on Wednesday.



On Tuesday, the suspect was brought at the Evelpidon court house complex under tight security as friends of the victim, Zak Kostopoulos, had gathered to protest.



The incident occurred last Friday morning on Gladstonos Street near Omonia Square. The victim allegedly entered the empty jewelry store and panicked when he was locked inside.



Initial reports claimed Kostopoulos was trying to rob the store, but others said he was trying to avoid a brawl that had started nearby.



The store owner and another man were identified in CCTV footage kicking the victim repeatedly in the head as he tried to crawl out of the store through broken glass.



On Monday, a second suspect was detained and charged with grievous bodily harm in connection to the incident. The 55-year-old man is reportedly a store owner who was also identified through cameras.