Greek police averted a truck robbery early on Tuesday morning in Metamorfosi, a suburb in northern Athens, but failed to catch the perpetrators.



Four suspects attempted to break into a truck parked on Kapodistriou street at 3.05 a.m., but were spotted by policemen in a patrol car who tried to stop them.



The would-be robbers jumped in their car and sped away with police chasing them.



During the car chase, the suspects fired three shots in the air and managed to disappear when they reached the bridge in Metamorfosi.