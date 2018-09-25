Cyprus’ missing schoolboys found in good health

The two 11-year-old boys who were abducted on Tuesday morning were found with their suspected abductor in an apartment building in Larnaca, located behind their school, Kathimerini Cyprus reported.



Police said the boys appear to be in good health and are now being treated at hospital. They said they are questioning a 35-year-old suspect who has no previous criminal record.



Cypriot Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou said police are working on the assumption that the suspect's motive was to obtain ransom.



According to reports the children were held for seven hours in the apartment building.



Neighbours alerted the police of the man's presence in a ground floor apartment. Eyewitnesses said that the children appeared to have been drugged.



Cyprus’ President Nicos Anastasiades congratulated the country’s police and the eyewitnesses who came forward with information, securing the children’s release.



Kathimerini Cyprus reported earlier that the two children, 11-year-olds Themistoklis Donglis and Filippos Stamatakis, went to school in the morning but later their whereabouts were unknown.

According to Greece’s state news agency ANA-MPA, the boys’ parents are from Greece.

Police officers set up road blocks in the area, while port and airport authorities were given strict orders to remain on high alert. [Kathimerini Cyprus]