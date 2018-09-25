Back to the Top | Athens | September 26

CineDoc, an initiative bringing together 18 documentaries and films that will be screened through March 2019 at cinemas in Athens, Thessaloniki, Patra, Volos and Amaliada, starts on Wednesday with “Back to the Top,” a documentary by Stratis Chadzielenoudas about the efforts of a young man and his friends to help him climb to the summit of Mount Olympus after losing the use of his legs in a motorcycle accident. The film is in Greek with English subtitles and will be screened at the Ideal cinema on Wednesday, September 26, starting at 5.20 p.m. Admission costs 5 euros. To find out more about this year's CineDoc films and screenings schedule, visit www.cinedoc.gr.