Classical Music Evenings | Athens | September 26-29

The American School of Classical Studies' Cotsen Hall is hosting the Nina von Maltzahn Global Touring Initiative of the Curtis Institute of Music in a series of classical music evenings. Wednesday’s program features music for cello and piano, Thursday's is dedicated to the music of war and peace, and Friday’s comprises operatic favorites, while Saturday’s farewell concert is titled “Dream With Me.” All concerts start at 8.30 p.m. and admission is free of charge, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Cotsen Hall, 9 Anapiron Polemou,

Kolonaki, tel 210.721.0536 (ext 301)