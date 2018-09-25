Greek women make basketball World Cup knockout stages

The Greek women’s national basketball team has qualified to the knockout stages of the World Cup taking place in Spain after beating South Korea on Tuesday.



The do-or-die game for the Greeks at the end of the group stage ended up in a 58-48 triumph for Greece, after two losses in the previous games in the pool. Yet this win was enough to take the Greek women to the third spot and into the last 16.



The team that last year produced its best ever international showing finishing fourth in the European Championship will probably face Nigeria in the knockout game top be held on Wednesday.



This is Greece’s second World Cup, having finished 11th in the last one.