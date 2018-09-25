Transfers from Lesvos migrant camp continue

A refugee woman carries her belongings as she disembarks from the Nissos Rodos ferryboat at the Greek capital’s port of Piraeus yesterday morning. A total of 462 refugees were transferred from the Moria Reception and Identification Center on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos Tuesday as part of ongoing efforts to relieve overcrowding and improve living conditions at the camp. Many of the transfers were women and children, about whom humanitarian groups have expressed major concern while warning of the untenable situation at the Moria camp. [Yiannis Kolesidis/EPA]