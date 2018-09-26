Trucks on Greece's streets keep getting older

On average, the trucks used to transport goods around Greece are Europe’s oldest, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), posing a threat to other road users and the environment.

Recently released ACEA data for 2016 showed the average age of heavy trucks in Greece was 18.8 years against 12 in the European Union. Meanwhile the average age of light trucks in Greece was 17.1 years, well above the EU’s 10.9.

The problem, moreover, seems to be getting worse, as the average age of heavy trucks in Greece was slightly lower in 2015 at 18.7 years, against the EU’s 11.7 years, when the equivalent for light trucks was 16.8 years against an EU average of 10.7 years.