Teenager arrested in northern Greece for people smuggling

A 17-year-old was arrested on Tuesday morning on people smuggling charges in Thessaloniki, northern Greece.

Police said the teenager failed to stop his car when officers ordered him to pull over on Langada Street. They added that he sped off, only to crash into a bollard.

In a search of the vehicle, police found seven foreign nationals who had no residency permits.

The 17-year-old – also a foreign national – resisted arrest, police said.

The vehicle had been stolen three days earlier.