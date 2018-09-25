Titan joins Global Cement and Concrete Association

Titan Group announced on Tuesday it has joined the newly established Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA), a global organization dedicated to strengthening and promoting the sector’s contribution to sustainable construction.



Through its participation, Titan continues to build on its commitment to actively engage in collaborative initiatives aiming to address global sustainability challenges.



Launched last January, GCCA aspires to become a respected industry voice and trusted source of information on sustainable construction.



Headquartered in London, it complements and supports the work done by cement associations at national and regional level.



As of January 2019 GCCA will incorporate the activities of the Cement Sustainability Initiative following a strategic partnership with the World Business Council for Sustainable Development.