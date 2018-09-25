EU ant-fraud agency probes claims migrant funds were misused, report says

Two migrant men and four babies sit inside a tent at a makeshift camp next to the Moria camp for refugees and migrants on the island of Lesvos.

The European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) is conducting an investigation into alleged mismanagement of European Union funds that were provided to improve the living conditions for thousands of migrants and asylum-seekers stranded in Greece, the Brussels-based news website Politico reports.



An OLAF spokesperson told Politico the probe was launched following information submitted by the European Commission’s directorate-general for migration and home affairs last year.



“The fact hat OLAF is examining the matter does not mean that any persons/entities involved have committed an irregularity/fraud,” the spokesperson said according to the report.



On Saturday, three Greek journalists were detained following a complaint by Defense Minister Panos Kammenos over an article in Fileleftheros (Liberal) newspaper alleging the mishandling of EU funds destined for migrant centers. According to the article, businesspeople close to Kammenos, who is also junior coalition partner, have received funding.