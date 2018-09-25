EU anti-fraud agency probes claims migrant funds were misused, report says

Two migrant men and four babies sit inside a tent at a makeshift camp next to the Moria camp for refugees and migrants on the island of Lesvos.

The European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) is conducting an investigation into the alleged mismanagement of European Union funds provided to improve living conditions for thousands of migrants and asylum-seekers stranded in Greece, Politico reports.

An OLAF spokesperson told the Brussels-based news website that the probe was launched following information submitted by the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Migration and Home Affairs last year. “The fact that OLAF is examining the matter does not mean that any persons/ entities involved have committed an irregularity/fraud,” the spokesperson told Politico.

On Saturday, three journalists were detained following a complaint by junior coalition partner Panos Kammenos over an article in Fileleftheros newspaper alleging the mishandling of EU funds destined for migrant centers.

According to the article, businessmen close to Kammenos had received funding.