Two Bulgarian women were convicted to four years in prison on Tuesday for vandalizing exhibits in three Athens museums with an oily substance.

They can buy off their sentences by paying 5 euros for each day.

The women, aged 48 and 51, damaged exhibits at the Byzantine, Benaki and National Historical museums in late July, August and September.

They told the court that they were guided by the “Holy Spirit” to “cut ties to evil spirits.”