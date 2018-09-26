Among the many things that Greece needs to leave behind in its bid to get back on track in the post-bailout era is the buccaneering nature of businessmen who would openly shun any regulations concerning corporate governance and violate basic codes of morality.

For this reason it is imperative that cases concerning big companies that are bubbles or outright shams are fully investigated.

Confidence in the Greek stock market and the private sector must return through cleanups whenever they are deemed necessary.