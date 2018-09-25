Some 1 million vehicle owners have just four days left before Saturday's deadline by which their car, truck or motor cycle must have passed a roadworthiness test at a public or private roadworthiness testing center (KTEO), otherwise they face an additional fine of 150 euros to be imposed through the Finance Ministry’s Taxisnet.

The law on the online cross-checking of vehicles with the imposition of fines comes into effect on October 1, with the state being able to identify the owners who have not visited a KTEO every two years at the touch of a button. That is because all testing centers, known in Greek by the acronym KTEO, are now connected online with the database of the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry, which presents a real-time picture of the vehicles that have passed their test.

Test dodgers are immediately identified and the tax administration is responsible for issuing the extra fine of 150 euros, which comes on top of the fine of 16 euros for the first month’s delay, 33 euros for up to six months and 65 euros for more than six months.

This is expected to see queues forming at public and private KTEOs until 3 p.m. on Saturday, when private centers shut down for the weekend.

