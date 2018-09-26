Kotzias, Mitchell discuss East Med cooperation

The promotion of economic and energy cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean was at the center of talks between Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias and Wess Mitchell, assistant US secretary of state for European affairs, in New York Tuesday, diplomatic sources said.



[“It's] part of the wider [diplomatic] activity in the area of the Eastern Mediterranean in the recent period, the source said, pointing to visits by Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias and his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides to Israel and Cairo.



The two men also discussed Kotzias’s upcoming visit to Washington in December, the source said.

FM @NikosKotzias meets w/ US Assistant Secretary of State #WessMitchell in N. York / Συνάντηση ΥΠΕΞ Ν. Κοτζιά με τον Βοηθό Υπουργό Εξωτερικών των ΗΠΑ W. Mitchell στη Ν. Υόρκη pic.twitter.com/jCPYs2MYvs — Υπουργείο Εξωτερικών (@GreeceMFA) September 25, 2018