Kotzias, Mitchell discuss East Med cooperation

TAGS: Diplomacy

The promotion of economic and energy cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean was at the center of talks between Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias and Wess Mitchell, assistant US secretary of state for European affairs, in New York Tuesday, diplomatic sources said.

[“It's] part of the wider [diplomatic] activity in the area of the Eastern Mediterranean in the recent period, the source said, pointing to visits by Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias and his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides to Israel and Cairo.

The two men also discussed Kotzias’s upcoming visit to Washington in December, the source said.

