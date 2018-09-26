NEWS |

 
Three injured in migrant brawl in central Athens

TAGS: Crime

Three Pakistani migrants were slightly injured after a brawl broke out in Monastiraki Square in central Athens between groups of migrants from different ethnic groups.

Police are investigating the incident which took place shortly before midnight.

No more details were immediately available.

